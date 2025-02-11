Wegovy and Ozempic stars dim amid overuse concerns

(Axios) – The luster is starting to wear off GLP-1 weight-loss drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic as more clinicians warn patients about side effects and other potential risks stemming from their surging demand. Why it matters: Research showing the drugs not only work for obesity but could lower the risk of heart attacks, stroke, some cancers and even Alzheimer’s disease has overshadowed the substantial cost and the fact that many patients can’t stay on them. (Read More)