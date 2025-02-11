The Physicians Really Are Healing Themselves, With Ozempic

(New York Times) – At cardiology conferences and diabetes meetings, doctors can’t help noticing that thin seems to be very in.

There are no studies documenting the percentage of doctors taking the drugs. But physicians “are a good litmus test for drugs that are highly effective,” Dr. Califf said. If doctors who read the papers describing clinical-trial results are rushing to get a new drug, that is an indication that it’s really promising.

His colleagues’ use of Wegovy and Zepbound reminds him of the use of statins, drugs that lower cholesterol, in their early days. Cardiologists, who were most familiar with the consequences of high cholesterol levels, were among the first to take the drugs in large numbers. (Read More)