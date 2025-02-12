Children’s Minnesota testing vaccine against deadly pediatric brain cancer

(Minnesota Star Tribune) – The trial involves a peptide developed by Minneapolis-based biotech startup OX2 Therapeutics.

Children’s Minnesota is testing the safety of a new vaccine combination to combat one of the deadliest pediatric cancers, which could give new hope for children who would otherwise typically die within months of a diagnosis.

The brain cancer — diffuse midline glioma, or DMG — has confounded clinicians. Because it spreads so rapidly, doctors can’t surgically remove the tumors. The brain’s protective barrier also prevents chemotherapy drugs from killing the cancer cells. (Read More)