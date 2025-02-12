Workers with chronic illnesses struggle to manage health on job

(Axios) – More than half of U.S. employees have chronic health conditions, and three-quarters of those workers have had to spend time managing their health on the job in the past year, a new Harvard poll found. Why it matters: As policymakers focus more on chronic disease, employers can improve how they help employees who have chronic health issues like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and asthma — and there’s a business case for doing so. (Read More)