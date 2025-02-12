Federal judge pauses NIH research cuts nationwide

(The Hill) – A federal judge in Boston has ordered a temporary pause nationwide on plans by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to substantially reduce “indirect” research payments to universities, medical centers and other recipients.

Judge Angel Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted the temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by associations representing teaching hospitals, public health and pharmacy schools and Boston- and New York-area hospitals. (Read More)