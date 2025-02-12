Scarlett Johansson calls for AI safety laws after fake video of celebrities fighting Ye’s antisemitism goes viral

(NBC News) – Actor Scarlett Johansson is urging lawmakers to regulate the use of artificial intelligence after her likeness was used without her consent in a fake viral video that appears to show a handful of celebrities protesting the rapper Ye.

The video, which has circulated across X and Instagram, shows doctored clips of celebrities — including Johansson, Canadian rapper Drake, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and comedian Adam Sandler — wearing T-shirts with the Star of David inside a hand making a middle finger gesture. The word “KANYE” is written below. The video ends with a call to “Join the Fight Against Antisemitism.” (Read More)