OpenAI is rethinking how AI models handle controversial topics

(The Verge) – OpenAI is releasing a significantly expanded version of its Model Spec, a document that defines how its AI models should behave — and is making it free for anyone to use or modify.

The new 63-page specification, up from around 10 pages in its previous version, lays out guidelines for how AI models should handle everything from controversial topics to user customization. It emphasizes three main principles: customizability; transparency; and what OpenAI calls “intellectual freedom” — the ability for users to explore and debate ideas without arbitrary restrictions. The launch of the updated Model Spec comes just as CEO Sam Altman posted that the startup’s next big model, GPT-4.5 (codenamed Orion), will be released soon. (Read More)