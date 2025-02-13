Apple launches first major health study in 5 years. Here’s how you can opt in
February 13, 2025
(CNBC) – Apple is deepening its investment in health-care research by launching a new, years long project called the Apple Health Study, the company announced Wednesday.
The study will analyze how data from devices such as iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches can monitor, manage and predict changes in users’ health. It will also explore connections between different components of health, such as how mental health affects heart rate. (Read More)