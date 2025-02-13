Art and the Art of Medicine: Can Doctors Find True Understanding in the Arts?

(Comment) – Medical students enter the anatomy lab dreaming about “the art of medicine” but graduate residency bewildered because they can’t make sense of themselves as technicians in a profession that once claimed to be a kind of art. As the beloved poet and essayist Wendell Berry might put it, today’s medical trainees struggle to authenticate their wonder. Such disenfranchised expectations are clearly on display in the so-called great resignation, quiet quitting, and burnout phenomenon that continue to plague the medical profession. Many treatment plans have been proposed to counter this, including a renewed focus on the arts. This is hardly new. (Read More)