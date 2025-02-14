Matchmakers in India Now Have Competition: AI

(The Walrus) – Singles—and their parents—are turning to algorithms for help with arranged marriages

In India, marriage has long been the province of intelligence: the mind over the heart, sound reasoning exercised by the leadership of families to maintain their stability as well as their social and economic status. In 2021, the BBC reported that some 90 percent of marriages in India are still arranged, a triumph of tradition over change. At the same time, technology has been enacting changes in the practice of that tradition. The driving principle is still intelligence. Only now it’s artificial.

Betterhalf[dot]ai is just one of India’s more than 1,500 matrimony portals, an industry valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. (Read More)