‘Steroids gave me heart failure at 30 and I could die early’

A professor who specialises in steroid abuse has called for regional centres of excellence to tackle what he says is becoming a growing public health concern. There is no official data of how many people in the UK take anabolic steroids, but recent estimates suggest about 500,000. Joey first took steroids aged 20 after getting into bodybuilding, and started injecting them a year later. But in January last year, the 31-year-old said doctors were "dumbfounded" to find out he had heart failure after some blood tests, with many GPs not specialists in steroid use.