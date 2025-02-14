AI wants to Google for you

(Vox) – The more agency we give AI assistants, the scarier they get.

The basic concept of an AI agent is simultaneously alluring and horrific. Who wouldn’t want an AI to handle mundane computer chores? But if the AI can use a computer to do boring things, you have to imagine it can do scary things, too. For now, for people like you and me, scary things include buying expensive eggs or briefly screwing up your presence on the world’s largest network for professionals. For the economy as a whole, well, it depends on how much we trust AI and how much freedom we give it to operate unchecked. (Read More)