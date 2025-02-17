Woman in cancer remission for record 19 years after CAR-T immune treatment

(Nature) – CAR-T-cell therapy treated a girl with a rare childhood cancer, raising hopes for future recipients of the approach.

The girl was four years old when she arrived at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to receive a highly experimental therapy for nerve-cell cancer. Standard treatments had been unable to hold the cancer back. It had spread to her bones, and the prognosis was poor.

Nineteen years later, she is cancer-free and the mother of two children. The remarkable success story, published on 17 February in Nature Medicine, is the longest reported cancer remission following treatment with engineered immune cells called CAR T cells. (Read More)