Africa’s sperm donor industry ‘lacks vital safeguards’

(SciDevNet) – Poor regulation and lack of transparency in Africa’s fertility industry leave sperm donors and recipients vulnerable to exploitation and unethical practices, including relatives unwittingly having children together, fertility experts warn.

Consanguinity, referring to where biological relatives conceive children together, increases the likelihood of genetic disorders and other health complications in offspring. This risk is increased in Africa by the absence of clear regulations to guide the fertility industry or systems to track and limit sperm donations. (Read More)