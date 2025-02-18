(The Economist) – In recent months China’s progress in artificial intelligence has stunned the world. A quieter, yet equally significant shift is under way in biotech. China has long been known for churning out generic drugs, supplying raw ingredients and managing clinical trials for the pharmaceutical world. But its drugmakers are now also at the cutting edge, producing innovative medicines that are cheaper than the ones they compete with. China has become the second-largest developer of new drugs, behind only America. (Read More)