Bandits’ New Demand in Brazil: Hand Over the Ozempic!

(New York Times) – Criminals are targeting pharmacies and stealing weight-loss medication in a country with body image insecurities and where many cannot afford the drugs.

While a smattering of media reports show thieves are after Ozempic elsewhere in the world — including late-night break-ins at pharmacies in Michigan, and in Santiago de Compostela, Spain — Brazil has become a prime global hot spot for criminals coveting the hugely popular weight-loss drugs.

São Paulo, in particular, has become a nexus because it is by some measures Brazil’s richest city with many wealthy neighborhoods where plenty of pharmacies stock the drugs because enough people can afford them. And these days thieves have little problem finding buyers on WhatsApp and Facebook groups. (Read More)