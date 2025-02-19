Natural doesn’t always mean better: How to spot if someone is trying to convince you with an ‘appeal to nature’

(BBC) – The tactic that had been used – perhaps successfully, in my case – is hundreds of years old. It is often deployed on social media, by brands and influencers, and by politicians around the globe.

Often called an “appeal to nature”, or the “naturalistic fallacy”, it is one of the most commonly-seen types of logical fallacies, or flaws in reasoning that can make a claim sound surprisingly convincing. Anytime you hear someone make a claim that a product or practice is superior because it is “natural”, or that one is inferior (or even harmful) because it is not “natural”, this is the naturalistic fallacy at work. So are arguments that something is “as nature intended”, or that something is bad specifically because it is a “chemical” or “synthetic”. (Read More)