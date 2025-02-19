USDA says it accidentally fired officials working on bird flu and is now trying to rehire them
February 19, 2025
(NBC News) – An Agriculture Department spokesperson told NBC News that officials are “working to swiftly rectify the situation.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that, over the weekend, it accidentally fired “several” agency employees who are working on the federal government’s response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak.
The agency said it is now trying to quickly reverse the firings. (Read More)