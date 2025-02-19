Google’s new AI generates hypotheses for researchers

Google Corporate Headquarters building with logo

(Ars Technica) – Google Research is now angling to turn AI into a scientist—well, a “co-scientist.” The company has a new multi-agent AI system based on Gemini 2.0 aimed at biomedical researchers that can supposedly point the way toward new hypotheses and areas of biomedical research. However, Google’s AI co-scientist boils down to a fancy chatbot. 

A flesh-and-blood scientist using Google’s co-scientist would input their research goals, ideas, and references to past research, allowing the robot to generate possible avenues of research. (Read More)

