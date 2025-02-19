(Associated Press) – Vatican officials have said Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, further complicating his recovery. The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. On Monday, doctors said he had developed a mix of infections in his respiratory tract.

On Wednesday, the Vatican said Pope Francis “had a tranquil night, woke up and had breakfast,” saying he was in good spirits. Here’s what a pneumonia diagnosis can mean and what doctors will be looking out for in the coming days. (Read More)