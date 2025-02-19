Trump wants to lower the cost of IVF. A new executive order seeks ideas to do that

February 19, 2025

(NPR) – President Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday evening with the goal of expanding access to and lowering the cost of the infertility treatment known as IVF, or in vitro fertilization.

The order directs Trump’s assistant for domestic policy to come up with a list of policy ideas for “protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment” within 90 days. (Read More)

