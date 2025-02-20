Everyone’s sick this winter. What’s up with flu, norovirus, RSV and COVID?
February 20, 2025
(USA Today) – If it seems like you and everyone around you are getting sick this winter, you’re not wrong.
Experts say this is the worst flu season in the U.S. in more than a decade and cases are still trending up. Flu infections have reached the highest level since the winter of 2010 and 2011 when the swine flu swept across the nation, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. (Read More)