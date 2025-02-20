The women who made America’s microchips and the children who paid for it

(The Verge) – The US wants to bring back domestic chipmaking. But America’s first generation of Silicon Valley factory workers endured unsafe manufacturing conditions and never got answers about kids born with birth defects.

The Verge sought out legal documents and old media reports to find Mark and some of his peers — a generation of kids, now adults, whose parents say they paid the price for lax workplace standards in an industry that uses an ever-evolving cocktail of chemicals to make computer chips.

For some time, miscarriages associated with the chip manufacturing industry were well documented in research papers. The risks discovered by scientists prompted companies to pledge to stop using certain chemicals — at least in the United States. After that, though, the industry did an about-face on transparency with researchers. (Read More)