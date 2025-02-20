(New York Times) – But the study, whose publication was delayed by a pause in public communications by the agency, leaves key questions unanswered.

Two dairy workers in Michigan may have transmitted bird flu to their pet cats last May, suggests a new study published on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In one household, infected cats may also have passed the virus to other people in the home, but limited evidence makes it difficult to ascertain the possibility. (Read More)