Busy Doctors Can’t Get Enough of ‘The Pitt’

(New York Times) – Most medical professionals learned long ago not to expect reality in dramatizations of their work. From the early days of “General Hospital,” to “Grey’s Anatomy” and its various spinoffs, to more recent hits like “The Good Doctor” and “Brilliant Minds,” TV medical dramas have tended to go heavy on the drama, light on the medicine.

But “The Pitt,” starring the “ER” veteran Noah Wyle as the senior physician at a fictional trauma center in Pittsburgh, has broken away from the pack in part because of its unusual accuracy. Since it premiered last month (new episodes arrive on Thursdays), the show has amassed an ardent following of real-life emergency room doctors, many of whom have expressed a mix of surprise and gratitude on platforms like TikTok, LinkedIn and Reddit. (Read More)