Movie Review: In ‘My Dead Friend Zoe,’ a dark comedy about PTSD

(ABC News) – Audience disinterest has characterized many, though not all, of the films about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and the output has pretty much dried up over the years. “My Dead Friend Zoe” feels like it was made with an awareness of that trend and as a rebuke to it.

This is an often breezy and funny movie for what, on paper, is a difficult and dark story. But the comic tone of “My Dead Friend Zoe” is, itself, a spirited rejection to not just the heaviness of many films about veterans but of the grief that can consume those who have dealt with loss and post-traumatic stress disorder. (Read More)