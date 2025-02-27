Humanoid Robots Finally Get Real Jobs

(Wall Street Journal) – While their jobs may be straightforward and menial, these “Digit” robots are a direct replacement for the humans who would otherwise be doing this work. They are also a flexible bridge between the other less versatile automated machines common in warehouses and factories. In this way, a humanoid robot like Digit represents the next step—in an evolution that stretches back to the invention of the assembly line—in the speedup and automation of processes essential to e-commerce, manufacturing, agriculture and every other part of our physical and built environment. (Read More)