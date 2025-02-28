Detroit woman suing police, claiming faulty facial recognition technology led to unjust arrest

(NBC News) – Faulty use of facial recognition technology led to the unjust arrest of a Detroit woman, she said in a federal lawsuit, claiming police failed to ask basic questions that could’ve cleared her on the spot.

LaDonna Crutchfield, 37, was at home with her children on Jan. 23 last year when police took her away in handcuffs and accused the mother of being their prime suspect in an attempted murder, according to her complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Crutchfield “was identified as a suspect by an unknown facial recognition database,” the lawsuit said. (Read More)