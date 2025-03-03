High maternity costs hit Black and Hispanic patients hardest: study

(Axios) – Black and Hispanic people paid more in out-of-pocket costs for maternal care than Asian and white people with the same commercial insurance, a new study published in JAMA Health Forum found.

Why it matters: Black mothers in the U.S. face a pregnancy-related death rate that is more than three times the rate for white mothers. About 80% of these deaths are preventable. The maternal mortality rate for Hispanic women is similar to that of white mothers but has surged in recent years. The cost burdens of maternity care may exacerbate those significant racial disparities, the researchers say. (Read More)