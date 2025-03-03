Former NIH director Francis Collins retires
March 3, 2025
(Axios) – Former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins unexpectedly retired on Friday, writing in a statement that employees of the government’s biomedical research institution “deserve the utmost respect and support of all Americans.”
Why it matters: The noted geneticist’s departure comes amid research funding cuts and terminations of probationary workers that have raised concern about an exodus of scientific and technical talent at federal agencies. (Read More)