Report: Thousands of harmful AI chatbots threaten minor safety

(Mashable) – Character chatbots are a prolific online safety threat, according to a new report on the dissemination of sexualized and violent bots via character platforms like the now infamous Character[dot]AI.

Published by Graphika, a social network analysis company, the study documents the creation and proliferation of harmful chatbots across the internet’s most popular AI character platforms, finding tens of thousands of potentially dangerous roleplay bots built by niche digital communities that work around popular models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. (Read More)