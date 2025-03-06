Melbourne startup launches ‘biological computer’ made of human brain cells

(Australian Broadcasting Co via MSN) – On a warm Melbourne day late last year, hundreds of thousands of live human brain cells sat inside a box on a table in Brunswick. While the neurons were too small to see with the naked eye, Brett Kagan, the chief science officer of start-up Cortical Labs, pointed to a large monitor showing ECG-like spikes. These spikes demonstrated the healthy brain cells were responding to inputs from a nearby computer.

Put simply, the neurons were learning.