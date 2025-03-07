Signal President Meredith Whittaker calls out agentic AI as having ‘profound’ security and privacy issues

(TechCrunch) – Signal President Meredith Whittaker warned Friday that agentic AI could come with a risk to user privacy.

Speaking on stage at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, the advocate for secure communications, referred to the use of AI agents as “putting your brain in a jar,” and cautioned that this new paradigm of computing — where AI performs tasks on users’ behalf — has a “profound issue” with both privacy and security. (Read More)