Elon Musk’s Neuralink Files to Trademark ‘Telepathy’

(Wired) – Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, has filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to exclusively own the names Telepathy, Telekinesis, and others for future products.

Neuralink, which Musk cofounded in 2016, is developing technology known as a brain-computer interface, a system that decodes brain activity to control an output device. Musk has said that the company’s first product will be called Telepathy and will allow people with paralysis the ability to control a computer or phone just by thinking. (Read More)