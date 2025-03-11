The Rise and Fall of the ‘Napa Valley of Cannabis’

(Wall Street Journal) – Pueblo, Colo., had high hopes for a legal-marijuana boom; financial troubles now plague the industry

In Pueblo and elsewhere, though, market dynamics have crippled the legal-cannabis industry. Even after legalization, illicit growers and sellers thrived in places like Pueblo, and last year they accounted for about 70% of the U.S. market, according to cannabis-market research company Whitney Economics. Those black-market dealers, unlike licensed ones, face neither taxes nor red tape. (Read More)