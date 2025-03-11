Online GLP-1 sales fuel hormone replacement therapy

(Axios) – The surge of online weight-loss drug providers is unexpectedly fueling demand for a much older, once-stigmatized treatment: hormone replacement therapy. Why it matters: Facing a dearth of providers for treating menopause symptoms including weight gain, women are looking for answers online and increasingly finding all-in-one hubs run by top telemedicine companies. It’s created a surging market, but also raised concerns over patient-doctor relationships and compounded drug risks. (Read More)