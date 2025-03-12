Position statement issued on seizures and driving safety

(Medical Xpress) – The American Academy of Neurology (AAN), the American Epilepsy Society (AES) and the Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) have issued a consensus position statement on seizures, driver licensure and medical reporting.

The position statement is published online in Neurology. It was developed with the Ethics, Law, and Humanities Committee, a joint committee of the AAN, the American Neurological Association and the Child Neurology Society.