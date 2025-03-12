What a Wrongful Death Lawsuit Reveals About America’s Largest Oxygen Provider

(ProPublica) – When an at-risk sleep apnea patient needed his breathing machine replaced, Lincare, a $2.4 billion behemoth with a decadeslong history of regulatory and legal problems, acted slowly. The result was disastrous.

