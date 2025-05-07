Zuckerberg’s Grand Vision: Most of Your Friends Will Be AI

(Wall Street Journal) – Mark Zuckerberg wants you to have AI friends, an AI therapist and AI business agents.

In Zuckerberg’s vision for a new digital future, artificial-intelligence friends outnumber human companions and chatbot experiences supplant therapists, ad agencies and coders. AI will play a central role in the human experience, the Facebook co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms has said in a series of recent podcasts, interviews and public appearances. (Read More)