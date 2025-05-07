Amazon Has Made a Robot With a Sense of Touch

May 7, 2025

A friendly looking robot

(Wired) – Vulcan, a robot with tactile senses, is a step toward automating more of picking and stowing work done by humans inside Amazon’s fulfillment centers.

Amazon has developed a new warehouse robot that uses touch to rummage around shelves to find the right product to ship to customers.

The robot, called Vulcan, is a meaningful step toward making robots less sausage-fingered compared to human beings. Honing robots’ tactile abilities further may allow them to take on more fulfillment and manufacturing work in the years ahead. (Read More)

