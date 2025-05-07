(Gizmodo) – Kolin Koltai, a researcher at the Netherlands-based investigative outlet Bellingcat, recently discovered that X users were using the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok, to undress women in photos that they had uploaded to the platform. While the bot rejects prompts that ask to make people entirely nude, it’s willing to walk right up to the line of non-consensual sexual imagery.

Users who replied to images of women and requested that Grok “remove her clothes” received an in-thread reply with an image of the woman in lingerie or a bikini. Occasionally, Grok replied with a link to a separate chat containing the image. (Read More)