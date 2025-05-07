This Patient’s Neuralink Brain Implant Gets a Boost from Generative AI

(MIT Technology Review) – Last November, Bradford G. Smith got a brain implant from Elon Musk’s company Neuralink. The device, a set of thin wires attached to a computer about the thickness of a few quarters that sits in his skull, lets him use his thoughts to move a computer pointer on a screen.

And by last week he was ready to reveal it in a post on X.

“I am the 3rd person in the world to receive the @Neuralink brain implant. 1st with ALS. 1st Nonverbal. I am typing this with my brain. It is my primary communication,” he wrote. “Ask me anything! I will answer at least all verified users!” (Read More)