Facebook Allegedly Detected When Teen Girls Deleted Selfies So It Could Serve Them Beauty Ads

As early as 2017, Wynn-Williams writes, Facebook was exploring ways to expand its ad targeting abilities to thirteen-to-seventeen-year-olds across Facebook and Instagram — a decidedly vulnerable group, often in the throes of adolescent image and social crises.

Though Facebook’s ad algorithms are notoriously opaque, in 2017 The Australian alleged that the company had crafted a pitch deck for advertisers bragging that it could exploit “moments of psychological vulnerability” in its users by targeting terms like “worthless,” “insecure,” “stressed,” “defeated,” “anxious,” “stupid,” “useless,” and “like a failure.”

The social media company likewise tracked when adolescent girls deleted selfies, “so it can serve a beauty ad to them at that moment,” according to Wynn-Williams. (Read More)