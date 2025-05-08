After an Arizona man was shot, an AI video of him addresses his killer in court

(NPR) – “I couldn’t help hear his voice in my head of what he would say,” Wales told NPR.

That’s when the idea came to her: to use artificial intelligence to generate a video of how her late brother, Christopher Pelkey, would address the courtroom and specifically the man who fatally shot him at a red light in 2021.

On Thursday, Wales stood before the court and played the video — in what AI experts say is likely the first time the technology has been used in the U.S.to create an impact statement read by an AI rendering of the deceased victim. (Read More)