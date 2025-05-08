OpenAI and the FDA Are Holding Talks About Using AI In Drug Evaluation
May 8, 2025
The Food and Drug Administration has been meeting with OpenAI to discuss the agency’s use of AI, according to sources with knowledge of the meetings. The meetings appear to be part of a broader effort at the FDA to use this technology to speed up the drug approval process. (Read More)