Kennedy launches US autism project using Medicare and Medicaid data
May 8, 2025
(Reuters) – Federal health agencies will create a database of autism patients enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid that researchers will use to study the causes of autism spectrum disorder, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said on Wednesday.
The new platform will first focus on research around the root causes of autism, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and, in the long term, link data for research on other chronic conditions. (Read More)