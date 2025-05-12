The Giants of Silicon Valley Are Having a Midlife Crisis Over AI

(Wall Street Journal) – Apple, Facebook, Google and Tesla are all facing the ‘innovator’s dilemma’ at the same time

Middle age hits hard—even for the Kings of Silicon Valley. One minute you’re upending established industries as the young disrupter. The next, you’re staring into the abyss, eating glass—as Elon Musk likes to say—watching the disruption at your door. Most, if not all, of the Magnificent Seven are in that position—weirdly trying at the same time to figure out the threat of artificial intelligence to their kingdoms. (Read More)