(NPR) – The U.S. ambassador to Zambia — Michael Gonzales — began his Thursday press conference on a somber note. After 29 minutes, he was wiping away tears.

His distress goes back to a discovery made in late 2021: Medications and medical supplies donated to Zambia by the U.S. were being stolen. After 13 months of demanding change and 33 meetings with senior members of the Zambian government, he said he had no choice but to cut $50 million in aid for medications and medical supplies. (Read More)