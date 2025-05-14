New hope for patients with breast cancer gene
May 14, 2025
(BBC) – A new treatment approach can significantly improve survival rates for patients with aggressive, inherited breast cancer, a study suggests. The trial, led by Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, and published in Nature Communications, involved women with early-stage breast cancer who have inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations. Giving them the targeted drug olaparib before surgery greatly reduced the chances of the cancer coming back. (Read More)