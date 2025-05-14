New hope for patients with breast cancer gene

May 14, 2025

An digital image of an X chromosome

(BBC) – A new treatment approach can significantly improve survival rates for patients with aggressive, inherited breast cancer, a study suggests. The trial, led by Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, and published in Nature Communications, involved women with early-stage breast cancer who have inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations. Giving them the targeted drug olaparib before surgery greatly reduced the chances of the cancer coming back. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Genetic Ethics, News, Pharma, Women's Health

Ad