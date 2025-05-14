Fringe movement sparks divide with push to charge women who get abortions

(Washington Post via MSN) – An emboldened fringe movement is breaking with the antiabortion establishment by pushing for women who get abortions to face criminal charges, a departure from decades of “pro-life” tradition. The “abortion abolitionist” movement wants to see the procedure eradicated and supports changing the law to grant personhood to embryos, making their destruction an act of homicide that would be punishable by death in some states.

Many prominent antiabortion groups have long been uncomfortable with the prospect of criminalizing patients, instead emphasizing restrictions to access or criminalizing providers. (Read More)